Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.93. 4,157,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

