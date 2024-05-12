Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 15,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 129,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 70,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,472,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 13,648,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,405,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

