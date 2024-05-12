Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.58. 1,307,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,602. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.