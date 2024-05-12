Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,999 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 4.30% of Immunic worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Immunic by 0.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 26.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,973 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Price Performance

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 153,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,860. Immunic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $114.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

About Immunic

(Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

