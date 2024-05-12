Gratus Capital LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $115,392,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,829 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.80. The company had a trading volume of 304,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,004. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.58 and a 200-day moving average of $262.77. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $322.95.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

