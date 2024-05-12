Gratus Capital LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.17. 718,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,812. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.32 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.88. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

