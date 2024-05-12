Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $952.10. 36,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,510. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $824.42. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,030.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

