Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 5,191 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,206.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,545,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,288,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

