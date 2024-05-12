Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSST. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.19 during trading hours on Friday. 11,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

