Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,550 shares of company stock worth $20,384,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EW traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. 1,988,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

