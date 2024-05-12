Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

