Gratus Capital LLC Sells 4,136 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.