Gratus Capital LLC Sells 4,136 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
