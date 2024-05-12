Gratus Capital LLC Sells 544 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,898. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.