Gratus Capital LLC Sells 925 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 12,096,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,095,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

