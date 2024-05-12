Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $125,024.26

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $125,024.26 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,403.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $432.14 or 0.00703769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00133372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00218753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00101054 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.