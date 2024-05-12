HashAI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276,241.05 (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. HashAI has a market cap of $123.73 million and $276,241.05 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One HashAI token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00144315 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $228,948.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

