HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
