HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 77,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.