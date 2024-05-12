HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 226,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InflaRx by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

