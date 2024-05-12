Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 174.08%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

