Horan Securities Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

ADBE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.29. 2,741,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.20 and its 200-day moving average is $559.54. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

