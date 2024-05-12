Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,589,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. 2,414,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,328. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

