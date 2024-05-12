Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.15

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00013298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $122.19 million and $4.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00055127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,984,194 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

