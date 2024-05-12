Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.25% of Hubbell worth $44,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hubbell by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.27. The company had a trading volume of 296,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.60. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

