ICON Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $210.94 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 995,442,746 coins and its circulating supply is 995,442,748 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 995,429,474.0256283 with 995,414,894.3187121 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21564445 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,049,030.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.