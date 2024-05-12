Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8,319.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,872. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

