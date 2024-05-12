Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. 921,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

