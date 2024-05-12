Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.05. 2,393,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,627. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

