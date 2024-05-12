Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 139,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.33. 585,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,953. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,471 shares of company stock worth $23,248,816. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

