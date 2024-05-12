Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.34. 1,582,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.22 and its 200-day moving average is $266.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

