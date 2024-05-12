Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after purchasing an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 8,819,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

