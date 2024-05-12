Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $57.77. 809,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

