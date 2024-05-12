Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

DHR stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,414. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

