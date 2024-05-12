Ieq Capital LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 8,371,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,646. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,405 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,645. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.