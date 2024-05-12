Ieq Capital LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. 15,761,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,631,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

