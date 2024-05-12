Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,635 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,392. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,349. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $337.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.