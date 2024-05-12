Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 4,085 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.15. 2,255,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

