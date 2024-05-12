Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

