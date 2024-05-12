Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.11. 3,425,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

