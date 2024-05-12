Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.31. 21,520,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,122,870. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.