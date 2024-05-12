Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Inseego updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Inseego Price Performance

Shares of INSG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 1,663,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,485. Inseego has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

