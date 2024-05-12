Insider Buying: Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Insider Purchases A$23,999.82 in Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Benjamin bought 92,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$23,999.82 ($15,893.92).
Talisman Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 24.24 and a current ratio of 7.62.
About Talisman Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talisman Mining
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Talisman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talisman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.