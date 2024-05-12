Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 5,865,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,023. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 953.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

