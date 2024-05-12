Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $300,000 Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,101,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. 166,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,631. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

