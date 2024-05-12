Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 623 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,187,740,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $610.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.61 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

