International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

