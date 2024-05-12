International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

