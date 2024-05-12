Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,089 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

