Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,944 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,784,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 656,873 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 518,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,084 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 247,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.