Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.73 and a 200 day moving average of $414.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $322.94 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

